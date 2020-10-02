PARISH councillors are calling for fresh measures to help deter dogging in a York layby.

Skelton Parish Council is to ask City of York Council for funding to clear vegetation from land between the A19 and the layby at Skelton, with the aim of making it more visible from the road.

The move comes weeks after The Press revealed how police were taking action to tackle sordid sexual shenanigans in the layby, situated just beyond the city's outer ring road.

A parish councillor said it had become a magnet for people wanting to watch others having sex in public, and evidence of their activities, including condoms and lubricants, was scattered in the road and nearby woodland, creating a public mess and a health hazard.

He understood a startled lorry driver who had parked up in the lay-by for a sleep was woken by people banging on his window, mistakenly thinking he was there for dogging.

He added that he had bumped into an ongoing police sting operation when he went to the layby to investigate.

North Yorkshire Police said then that it understood the local communities’ concerns, had increased patrols there and had a 'problem solving plan' in place.

Parish chairman Joe Watts said yesterday that a motion to lobby York council and York Outer MP Julian Sturdy MP to receive funding to clear a section of land between the layby and the A19 had been approved by a considerable majority, albeit with trees excluded from the vegetation to be cleared.

"In addition to the proposer, our neighbourhood police appeared to be keen to have the vegetation removed," he said.

He said the idea of clearing the vegetation to create public visibility of the layby and woods and discourage the 'immoral activity' was not a new one but it had been dismissed in the past for being impracticable.

"During the debate, it was again raised that this had been considered in discussions with City of York Council and the Safer York Partnership some years ago and the concept had been dismissed as being impracticable," he said.

"Additionally, it was stated that the ownership of the land was not known, but that most of it was probably CYC property."

But he said part of the layby near a local hotel entrance had maintained hedges which obscured views of the layby and a mown grassed area.

"It was thought that these probably belonged to the hotel and would likely have to be excluded from any clearance scheme."

He added that because of the motion's 'contentious nature,' he decided named votes should be recorded and only one councillor voted against.

A York council spokesperson said..