THERE have been 25 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area in the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in North and East Yorkshire.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the total number of cases in the City of York Council now stands at 1,334, compared to 1,309 yesterday.
There have been 56 new cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there up to 3,822.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there have been 26 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total there to 2,102.
There have been a total of 460,178 cases of the virus recorded in the UK, an increase of 6,914 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases of Covid-19.
