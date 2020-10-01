THE driver of this car had a "lucky escape" after it overturned on a road near York, police said.
It happened on Wetherby Road between Rufforth and Long Marston at about 5.30pm yesterday.
York Specials wrote on Twitter: "Lucky escape for this driver who walked away with no injuries.
"When driving in poor weather please adjust your speed for the conditions."
Fire crews from Acomb were called to the scene as well as police.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire service said: "Crews from Acomb responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision. One male self released prior to fire service arrival and crews made the vehicle safe."
