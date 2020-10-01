WORK on a new housing development in a popular North Yorkshire village has been completed - with properties still on the market.

Three new homes have been built in the grounds of Tockwith’s Springfield House by Harrogate based Quarters Development.

Both homes are built using bricks from The York Handmade Brick Company and benefit from timber framed double glazed windows, energy-efficient heating systems, high specification German kitchens and stylish Italian bathrooms, the company said.

Jason Clay, from Quarters Developments, said: “Historically this site was a fantastic show garden that was opened up to Tockwith’s residents each year, but sadly it had become overgrown and neglected in recent years. However, we’ve been able to save lots of the site’s trees which are now focal points in the very generous gardens that each home benefits from, due to the low density of the site.

“Tockwith is a beautiful village, situated between York, and Harrogate, with two good pubs and shops, as well as being close to the A1, which makes it a great place to live. The fact that we’ve already sold two homes to existing residents in Tockwith, who was keen to stay in the village, speaks volumes about the quality of this development and mirrors the positive feedback we’re receiving about it from the wider community.”

Paul Baxter, a director from Dacre, Son & Hartley said: “New build homes in Tockwith are few and far between, so this development offers home buyers a rare opportunity to secure modern family home."

For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact 01937 586177 or visit www.dacres.co.uk.