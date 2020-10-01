IT has now been 15 weeks since the last death related to Covid-19 was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been eight further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 44 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,049.
Patients were aged between 60 and 99 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 18 to September 30.
Their families have been informed.