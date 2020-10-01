The National Railway Museum in York has launched a purpose-built studio so clients can host virtual and hybrid events onsite.
The studio features high-tech equipment to enable event organisers to hold a virtual conference and broadcast it to an online audience.
Helen Beresford-Boyse, sales and marketing manager at the museum, said: “Virtual and hybrid events have become the ‘new normal’ and we hope our new studio will help take the stress out of these events.”
Designed to allow for social distancing guidelines, the studio allows for a minimal number of presenters onsite, while two dedicated technicians take care of the rest.
High-definition screens deliver a polished event experience while allowing an online audience to attend remotely.
A state-of-the-art camera set-up also allows event hosts to move freely around the space for a more natural and comfortable presenting style.
To book the studio, contact: events@railwaymuseum.org.uk