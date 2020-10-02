A STATELY home in North Yorkshire it set to host its annual ‘Apple Day’ celebrations this weekend - with new Covid measures in place.

The annual event will be held at Newby Hall, beside the River Ure in the parish of Skelton-on-Ure.

Sunday is Apple Day at the venue, which due to Covid, will be a pared back event with measures taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

Central to Apple Day is the hotly contested ‘Apple Throwing Championships’, where whoever throws an Apple the furthest over the River Ure wins the “prestigious” title and trophy.

There will also be apple pressing demonstrations, a display of the many apple varieties grown in the orchards and advice on “all things fruity,” from the experts at the Northern Fruit Group.

Gardeners Phil Cormie, Dave Petherbridge and Tom Kenwood have been harvesting the apples over the course of the week in the stately home’s orchards.

The apple throwing competition will be held between 1pm-3pm. Anyone who manages to throw their apple to the other side of the river will be invited to the ‘Grand Final’ at 3pm.

To ensure the safety of staff and visitors, there will be a number of Covid measures in place. These include holding all activities in an outdoor setting, one group of six people will be allowed to take part in activities at a time, one-way systems and extra hand sanitising stations around the venue.

All staff members will be required to wear a mask while interacting with the public and all visitors must stay in their groups and not mix with others.

The Apple Day event will be open from 11am until 5pm on the day.

As well as taking part in the event, Newby Hall’s colourful Dahlia Borders - a reliable source of fabulous colour every autumn - will be available for viewing.