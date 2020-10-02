Sweeping changes proposed to national planning law could mean York’s long-awaited local plan will have to be scrapped or re-written almost as soon as it is approved, The Press has learned.

The plan will outline where houses, offices and business or industrial units can be built in the city over the next 20 years. It could deliver 20,000 homes in the city over that time - including 4,000 more affordable homes.

The city has not had a local plan since the 1950s. Years of effort have gone into developing one. Successive administrations tried - only to see their efforts torn up when a new administration took power following elections.

A draft plan has now been agreed by the council, and is going through the final stages of public examination by the Government. But proposals by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to 'get the country building' by streamlining the planning process and introducing 'zonal' planning could mean it will have to be rewritten as soon as it is approved, The Press understands.

The Ministry's 'Planning for the Future' white paper aims to introduce sweeping reforms to speed up the planning process.

These would include assigning all land within York's boundaries to one of three categories:

- 'Growth', classed as ‘suitable for substantial development’.

- 'Renewal', classed as ‘suitable for development’

- 'Protected', to include green belt and conservation areas.

But in a document shared with The Press, planning expert Dr Duncan Marks of the York Civic Trust said the reforms could mean the local plan going through public examination would become 'redundant'. "A new, simplified local plan (will be) required," he said.

Planning officials at City of York Council said they hoped that much of the work that had gone into the draft local plan could be saved. But Mike Slater, the authority's assistant director for economy and place, admitted it would need to be rewritten.

"If you have a recently-adopted local plan, you would have an extra year to do it in the new style," he said.

The Government says its planning reforms aim to 'overhaul (the) outdated planning system and reform the way the country builds'.

The white paper includes proposals to

zone development in towns and cities by earmarking land as 'Growth', 'Renewal' or 'Protected'. Outline planning permission would be automatic for developments in 'Growth' areas and subject only to 'technical matters' scrutiny

introduce a 'pattern book' approach to speed up development

scrap Section 106 agreements under which developers pay towards the cost of vital infrastructure such as schools, and replace these with an 'Infrastructure Levy' paid once a development was completed (not in advance, as now).

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "Our complex planning system has been a barrier to building the homes people need; it takes seven years to agree local housing plans and five years just to get a spade in the ground.

"These once in a generation reforms will lay the foundations for a brighter future, providing more homes for young people and creating better quality neighbourhoods and homes across the country."

But Cllr Andrew Waller, the executive member for economy and strategic planning on City of York Council, said the Government's reform proposals had been rushed, and could lead to fewer houses in York, poorer quality development - and less chance for local people to have a say.

Local authorities have until October 29 to comment on the proposals.