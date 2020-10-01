AN award-winning gift shop has moved to a much larger store.

Kemps General Store didn't have far to go as they've moved just next door to their current site in Malton’s Market Place, and they have added Kemps Books – a proper bookshop under the same roof.

Owner Liz Kemp said she aims to build on their reputation as the ‘go to’ gift buying destination, with the focus of the book collection not just on selling an excellent range of books for all tastes, ages and interests, but with an aim to engage book buyers in related items and events which will appeal to their existing customers and attract new to Malton.

Liz, who also owns Kemps on the Coast in Whitby, is delighted with the new move: “It’s been a while in the planning, and despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation, I jumped at the chance as we now have more space for stock and customers alike, helping us meet our Christmas demand and maintain a safe and comfortable shopping environment for our customers. My family has always worked in retail and I was brought up above a shop, so retail is in my blood. I have always loved books and bookshops so I’m thrilled to be able to bring one to Malton as part of Kemps.

"The books will be a mix of good reads, gift books, an expansion of our current wide non-fiction collection and a significant children’s section, all showcased within a dedicated informal and inspiring space. It is tremendously exciting for the Kemp’s brand and the new space lets me share my love of books and reading, while ensuring we offer something for everyone.”

Last year Kemps won a Federation of Small Business Award (FSB) for the Yorkshire and Humber Area.

During lockdown, Liz has been busy providing mail-order, an online shopping function and Skype shopping experiences to her customers and, with both existing shops now fully open, Liz is looking forward to welcoming her customers to pick up a good read.