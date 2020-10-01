YORK'S new zero emission Park&Ride buses could save 1,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

Julian Sturdy, York Outer MP, visited the First bus base to see the new Metrodecker EV double-deckers and electric charging infrastructure.

An electric sub station has been installed at the depot and connected to the grid to ramp up the power supply needed to recharge the vehicles.

Nine of the electric buses are now on the roads - with the entire fleet of 21 buses set to be turned electric soon.

First has invested £1 million in upgrading its depot, with cash from City of York Council and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

Mr Sturdy was shown the upgrades by Marc Bichtemann, First York managing director, who showed him the battery technology that powers the buses.

Mr Sturdy said: “It really is fascinating to understand how clean technology has been developed for buses and the operational changes that have been required to operate an all-electric fleet alongside more traditional diesel-engine vehicles.

“The introduction of these buses is an important step in creating cleaner air on the streets of York and I’m pleased to see the progress First is making in developing sustainable transport for the city.”

Once the entire fleet is converted, an estimated 1,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions will be cut from the city per year.

Mr Bichtemann added: “We were delighted Mr Sturdy was able to visit the depot and see the transformation that is taking place as we continue to invest in our zero emission fleet alongside adapting other buses to ultra-low emission performance.”

Transport minister Baroness Vere visited York last week to take a ride on one of the buses.