Dreaming of rickshaws and electric delivery vans Your story about the plan to cut traffic with rickshaws (September 26) made me smile. If China had continued to use rickshaws perhaps it would not be the biggest air polluter in the world?
To be serious, a bit like Lynette Mills (Letters, September 25) I wonder why we could not build a multi-storey car park at the Park&Ride sites, with electric buses taking people into town plus warehouses where lorries can pass their goods to smaller electric ones for distribution around the city.
There would be less pollution in the centre of town and we could turn St George’s car park into an open space with flower gardens and seats. Well, we can dream.
Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York
