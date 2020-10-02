Few can fail to agree that we must reduce pollution in all aspects of life.
With lockdown, air quality in York, as with many other cities, has improved. No one can deny that cycling, which appears to have increased with lockdown, is a way of travelling around our city that can help the environment.
Most cyclists are responsible riders and obey the rules of the road, but sadly not all. I have witnessed appalling behaviour by many cyclists in our city - and I’m sure I am not alone.
I have seen cyclists riding in the dark without lights, changing lanes without looking to see it is safe, ignoring traffic lights, using a mobile phone while cycling and even one young person doing wheelies on a busy road.
The Highway Code applies to all road users and is law, yet the police appear to ignore these crimes. Is it time that cycles were registered and carried a number plate and rider’s licences to assist the police in identifying these offenders?
Can I invite our police to act and to prosecute cyclists who commit these criminal offences.
Stephen Flint, Stockton-on-the-Forest
