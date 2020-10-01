TWO men are due to appear in court charged with tampering with vehicles in Scarborough.
The men, aged 49 and 31, are due to appear in front of Scarborough magistrates at a later date.
At around 11.15pm on September 29, police were alerted when a member of the public heard someone in their garden trying to break the lock of their motorcycle.
The men left the scene without the bike, but were then seen trying the door handles of parked vehicles as they made their way along Trafalgar Road towards North Marine Road.
Thanks to a combination of information from the public and CCTV operators, officers arrested the pair 15 minutes later on North Marine Road.
Police urge members of the public to be vigilant and to make life hard for would-be thieves by taking as many crime prevention measures as possible.
Crime prevention tips are available on the North Yorkshire Police website.