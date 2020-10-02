Some of our university and college students are amongst the many having a torrid time of it just now. Particular concern has been expressed for the freshers.
As young students are not getting ‘what it says on the tin’ about their education and tertiary experience at present, will there eventually be a discount, refunds or compensation? Some will be struggling and worrying. Such largesse (albeit ultimately at our expense) from the slim, sleek and slick Mr Sunak might help to quell fears, calm nerves and reassure possibly bewildered young people in this situation.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
Let’s hope students have a ‘responsibility’ streak
Each generation of university students has always had a radical, rebellious streak which in itself has been mainly harmless. It is almost expected of them.
The current disregard of rules and regulations is different. Covid costs lives. Let’s hope they also possess a responsibility streak.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment