NORTH Yorkshire Police has still issued more fines to coronavirus rulebreakers than any other force in the country, latest figures show.

The Press reported on June 26 that North Yorkshire Police had issued the highest number of fines out of all the forces in England, and this is still the case.

Data released by the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) today for Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) given to the public for breaches of coronavirus regulations shows that 1,151 fines have been issued by North Yorkshire Police between March 27 and September 21.

Commenting on the NPCC data, Superintendent Mike Walker, who is leading the North Yorkshire Police Covid-19 response, said: “We’re at a point in time where it’s crucial that everyone in North Yorkshire takes all the relevant steps to slow the spread of this virus. The choices and decisions each one of us makes right now will have a huge impact on the whole community in the weeks to come.

“We’re really pleased to say that the large majority of the public are following the new guidelines around the wearing of face coverings, social gatherings and the rule of six and we’d like to thank them for their support. However, those who choose not to abide by new legislation should expect police to take enforcement action.

“Sadly it does not take many making poor decisions to undo all the good work and sacrifice the public of North Yorkshire has put in to beating this virus and the police will play their part in not letting this happen.”

In total, 18,912 FPNs have been issued in England and Wales for breaches of coronavirus regulations between March 27 and September 21, according to the latest figures.

The NPCC said fines given to the public for breaches of Coronavirus Regulations are rising again.

Meanwhile, provisional data from police forces in England and Wales shows police recorded crime is three per cent lower than in the same period as 2019.

The NPCC said this indicates crime trends have returned close to pre-lockdown levels after a 28 per cent reduction at the height of lockdown.