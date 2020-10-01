A MAN who died in a crash on a North Yorkshire country road has been named.
North Yorkshire Police said Simon Maving, 49, from Norton, Malton died in a collision on the B1248 in North Grimston on Wednesday September 16
"Simon was passenger in a white Renault van which collided with a tree and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene," said a spokesperson. "His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
"A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail as inquiries continue.
"Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have travelled along the B1248 between North Grimston and Malton between 10pm on 15 September and 7.30am on 16 September in either direction who have dashcam footage of the white Renault van to make contact with them.
"In addition anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the Malton area around this time please contact 101 or emma.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 12200162432."
