TEN coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, according to latest figures.
Public Health England statistics for the period September 20 to September 26 show the villages to the south of York had the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the City of York Council area.
However, three villages to the west of the city, Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith, had an even higher number - 12 confirmed cases.
Other villages and suburbs with relatively high numbers included Clifton Without & Skelton, with nine, and Strensall, Heworth South & The Groves, New Earswick and Strensall,with seven.
Six cases were confirmed in the city centre, Haxby, Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood, and Fulford, Heslington & the University.