Northern Powergrid’s inaugural innovation festival brought together over 275 curious minds for summer learning over August and September.
The festival was designed to empower and educate customers about the technologies that are shaping the local power infrastructure and supporting the transition to net zero across.
From data mapping to the latest in drone technology, the 10 events were broadcast online and gave customers the opportunity to speak to the experts.
Iain Miller, head of innovation at Northern Powergrid, said: “The events were a resounding success.
“Participants were really engaged and showed great interest in learning more about the technology behind safe, resilient and clean power.”
The festival ended as Northern Powergrid released its Emerging Thinking, a series of ideas on how it might power the region from 2023 and beyond, for customers and stakeholders to consider and comment on.
To view any of the 10 events, visit: https://bit.ly/34foBI9