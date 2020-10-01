POLICE investigating a York crash which left a cyclist with head injuries are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The 25-year-old cyclist was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after the collision with a car in Heslington on Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened on Holmefield Lane off Heslington Lane, York between 3.10pm and 3.30pm.
North Yorkshire Police said the cyclist was now recovering at home after sustaining minor injuries in the crash.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular anyone who witnessed it happen or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time," said a spokesperson.
*Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for TC 1772, or email 000010@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or craig.hannah@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12200170137.