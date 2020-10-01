A LOCAL charity have released a set of free educational resources to help teachers and parents teach children about Yorkshire’s incredible marine wildlife.
The marine team at the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust have created a series of educational videos, fact sheets, quizzes, arts and crafts, and lesson plans to help bring the Yorkshire coast into the classroom.
The resources explore topics including rock pools, fossils, food chains, and exploring the challenges faced by Yorkshire’s marine life including the threats of marine plastics and ocean acidification.
Ana Cowie, marine pollution officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this online education package.
“We wanted to use recognisable examples of wildlife found right here in Yorkshire to help teach children about marine life, the threats they face and what we can do to protect our amazing oceans.”
This online education package is part of the Digital Engagement Offer created by the trust to support marine education during the coronavirus pandemic, when access to the coast may be more difficult for school groups and families than usual.
The resources can be found at: https://bit.ly/34eZyFd