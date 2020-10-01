DAWN raids were carried out in York today as part of a multi-force police operation against drugs cartels and modern slavery.
Simultaneous raids took place in York, Oldham and North Manchester.
It was a joint effort by North Yorkshire and Greater Manchester police forces into county lines drugs operations and modern slavery.
In a tweet, Greater Manchester Police said: "Dawn raids were carried out in Oldham, North Manchester, and York earlier today as part of a joint-operation with North Yorkshire Police into county-lines and modern slavery offences. Results of this morning's action and the full story of the operation to follow."
