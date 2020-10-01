A CRASH on a York road caused heavy traffic this morning (Thursday).
It happened on the bridge on Crichton Avenue.
The road was partially blocked both ways.
First York tweeted that it had diverted service 6 due to the collision but it later said the service was back to its normal route.
The Press contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.
A spokesperson for the force said that it shares appeals about collisions and information about major road closures on its website and social media channels.
This information is provided proactively at the request of police officers where it supports a policing purpose, they said.
The spokesperson added that queries about other collisions or traffic disruption will no longer be responded to.
