A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is set to mark Hospice Care Week 2020, which takes place next week.
Every year Hospice UK organises the event to help raise awareness of the work carried out at hospices and in the community.
However, this year has been no ordinary year. Along with every part of society, hospices have faced huge challenges, both financial and in finding new, innovative ways to deliver their services.
Saint Catherine’s is no exception. The full-time care is provided to patients free of charge, but the wide range of services costs £6 million each year to deliver.
Only 34 per cent of the funding is provided by the Government – the rest of the funds are raised through the support of the local community, through fundraising and donations. This equates to a need to raise around £11,000 a day, 365 days a year.
Mike Wilkerson, chief executive of Saint Catherine’s, said: “Hospice Care Week gives an important opportunity to raise awareness of the incredible work being done by hospices.
“The pandemic has brought about huge challenges and significant change, but what has remained constant is the dedication, hard work and outstanding level of care provided by our teams.”