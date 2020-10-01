A NIGHTCLUB in York is set to open this weekend from 4pm and will close at 10pm in accordance with the government coronavirus restrictions.
Popworld in George Hudson Street, York, has announced that it will open on Friday and Saturdays with 50 per cent off to customers.
In a tweet, the company said: "Friday 4pm til 10pm, and Saturday 3pm til 10pm We will be running 50 per cent off all drink deals."
