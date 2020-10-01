THREE men were arrested as police raided two flats in Selby.

On Tuesday, police carried out drugs warrants at the flats in Barlby Road.

Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed that cannabis and growing equipment was found in one of the flats.

It said a male suspect will be interviewed about these drug offences at a later date.

In the second flat, a wanted man was located who was identified as a suspect for a burglary that had been committed in Wistow only a few days ago, the team added.

It said the man was arrested and taken to custody. He was later released under investigation.

"While officers put a cordon on the back of the building to safely execute these warrants, two males were encountered, they were both searched and each male was found in possession of class B, cannabis," the team said. "Both males were arrested and taken to custody, they will both be required to attend a drugs rehabilitation course."

The team also said: "We are extremely grateful to the members of public who have been reporting any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Barlby Road and would like to ask that this continues so that we can act on any suspicious activity."