Are you looking to get on the property ladder?

It’s difficult to do when the property market seems so precarious and house prices keep climbing.

If or when you do decide to buy a home, you might want to choose a popular area to live in where property value is increasing.



Luckily, we can reveal the areas in York that people want to move to the most- this information is based on the property price growth in the different areas over five years (August 2015-August 2020).



Here are five property hotspots in York- and some houses you can buy in these popular areas right now.



1. Boroughbridge

Data suggests that this is the most popular place to move to in York right now.



Over five years, the average asking price for a property in the area has increased by 23.8%; currently, the average asking price for a house here is £282,925.

Boroughbridge property (Photo: Rightmove)

A three bedroom semi-detached home is for sale in Boroughbridge.



It is currently listed for £279,950 and has an open plan kitchen and rear garden.

You can learn more about this house on Rightmove.



2. Huntington

Huntington is clearly a desirable place to live, as the average asking price has increased by 21.2%.



As of August 2020, the average asking price for a house is £274,683.

Would you live here? (Photo: Rightmove)

If you are looking to move to this popular estate, then there is currently a house for sale on Huntington Road.



It is a two bedroom terraced house with a guide price of £175,000.

Want to put a bid in? Visit the listing on Rightmove.

3. Copmanthorpe

Between August 2015 and 2020, average asking prices of Copmanthorpe properties increased by 19.1%



Currently, the average asking price for a house is £353,198- but you can get some for an even better price.

Fancy living in a bungalow? (Photo: Rightmove)

A two bedroom detached bungalow has an asking price of £295,000.

It’s on Wattlers Close and has gardens to the front and rear.

Want to learn more? Visit the Rightmove listing.

4. Easingwold

The average asking price for house in Easingwold has increased by 19.5% over the course of five years.

The current average asking price for a house here is £334,919.

Easingwold property (Photo: Rightmove)

Want to buy a property in Easingwold? There are several for sale on Rightmove.

One great listing is a two bedroom bungalow on Meadowfields Close- it’s being sold for £195,000.

Learn more about this property on Rightmove.

5. Dringhouses



As of August 2020, the average asking price for a house in Dringhouses is £314,931 - an increase of 17.8% since August 2015.

One currently listed for sale on Rightmove is a two bedroom semi-detached house on Don Avenue.

This property is on the market for £160K (Photo: Rightmove)



It’s being sold for £160,000 and has a large garden.



Want to learn more? Visit Rightmove.