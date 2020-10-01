Looking for a new role? Facing redundancy and considering your next move? Or perhaps you're still looking for your first job on leaving school or college?

In these testing times, The Press has teamed up with Job Centre Plus, Monkgate, York, to highlight the range of opportunities available each week.

Details of some of the latest vacancies are below, with all the information you need to find out more and apply.

Best of luck.

Job Title: Gardener

Organisation: York St John University

Job description: You should have experience of working as a gardener in a professional capacity and in all aspects of grounds maintenance, a good overall knowledge of Horticulture, a conscientious nature and proficiency in the use of pedestrian/ride-on grass cutting equipment and power hand tools, such as brush cutters and hedge trimmers as well as traditional hand tools. Good interpersonal and communication skills. PA1 & PA6 Certificates of competence.

How to apply: York St John University website jobs section closing date 12.10.20

Job Title: Sales & Business Management Graduate Scheme 2021 (York)

Organisation: NFU Mutual York

Job description: A good degree in any subject area required. There is more to joining NFU Mutual than just the salary and benefits – good as they are! Instead we would like you to focus on the bigger picture, including the personal development opportunities on offer and the professional qualifications you will gain along the way (in your case the ACII). Rest assured, today’s graduates will form our next generation of leaders and as such are highly visible within the business, enjoying widespread exposure and plenty of interaction with senior management, whilst being given all the tools needed to succeed – you get the picture?

How to apply: NFU Mutual Careers website closing date 15.11.20

Job Title: Mobile Team Leader (Permanent full time)

Organisation: Securitas York

Job description: Providing security services at various sites across a defined geographical area as required. To project a security presence including operating a vehicle to perform patrol, inspection, and/or incident response services when required. Security experience, SIA security licence and excellent customer service skills required. Previous experience in a Supervisory or Team Leader type role A full UK driving licence (manual). A 5-year checkable work history.

How to apply: Securitas careers website closing date 31.10.20

Job Title: Sales Associate 16 hours per week

Organisation: H Samuel York

Job description: You’ll have a passion for putting the customer first and creating memorable customer experiences. While you may not specifically have jewellery experience, you will certainly have an interest in jewellery products and brands. A positive, ‘can-do’ attitude is essential, with a natural ability for striking up a conversation with a diverse range of customers

How to apply: Find a Job website reference 4762451 closing date 29.10.20

Job Title: Advanced Apprenticeship In Early Years Education - Level 3

Organisation: York Childcare Ltd 1 James Backhouse Place York YO24 4NS

Job Description: Maths GCSE 4/C or Functional Skills L2 English GCSE 4/C or Functional Skills L2

desirable although Maths and English can be delivered with the Apprenticeship if needed.

Josephs Nursery are looking for a hardworking, dedicated nursery apprentice who would like to work

in a Day Nursery environment.

How to apply: Via Find an Apprenticeship website closing date 14.10.20

Job Title: DWP EO Work Coach – North East Group - North Yorkshire and Humber (Ref: 32)

Organisation: Department for Work and Pensions York

Job description: The Work Coach holds a key role in the Department for Work and Pensions as you

will be helping people and their families towards financial independence through work and enabling

them to get the support they need as they move towards this ambition.

How to apply: Civil Service Jobs website apply before 7.10.20 11.55pm

Job Title: Retail Assistant (Full time 2 weekends in 4 and late nights until 20:00 or weekends only)

Organisation: John Lewis Vangarde York

Job Description: You may have had previous experience in retail, but if not, don't worry. We've got

all the tools, training and support to get you up to speed in no time at all.

How to apply: John Lewis Partnership Jobs website closing date 12.10.20 although may close sooner

once sufficient applications received

Job Title: Warehouse Operative

Organisation: Phoenix York YO31 9BL

Job Description: The hours of work are 30 per week: Monday to Friday 10am - 3pm. Numeracy and

literacy skills required along with attention to detail, team player and good communication skills.

Ability to prioritise own workload.

How to apply: Phoenix Medical website career opportunities section

Job Title: Web Photographer and Retoucher (Full time)

Organisation: Pavers Ltd York

Job description: Have extensive knowledge of technical equipment, including DSLR cameras, lenses, lighting and specialist software (capture one). A good knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, in particular Photoshop for post-production of images. A meticulous eye for detail. Knowledge of Mac OS. Ability to collaborate with other creative team members to achieve weekly goals. Exceptional team player with the ability to work independently.

How to apply: Pavers careers website

Job Title: Facilities Officer

Organisation: York College Sim Balk Lane York

Job description: We require a flexible person who can work independently, and as part of a team to provide and maintain the security, cleanliness and efficient running of the college building. Working on a rota basis, you will be expected to open and close the college, assist with managing student behaviour, supervise and delegate cleaning duties to a team of cleaning staff, assist with any accommodation and minor maintenance related issues while ensuring the campus is a safe and secure environment for learners, staff and other users of the college.

The successful candidates will be required to be on call for the buildings on a rotational basis.

This is a re-advertisement and previous applicants need not reapply.

How to apply: York College website careers section closing date 9am 21.10.20

Job Title: Band AO - UK Security Vetting Case Assistant (Ref:5623) x 23 posts

Organisation: Cabinet Office, Imphal Barracks, York YO10 4AS

Job description: UK Security Vetting are recruiting new Case Assistants to contribute to the efficient administration and processing of applications for security clearance. Successful candidates must pass a disclosure and barring security check.

How to apply: Civil Service Jobs website apply before 11.10.20 11.55pm