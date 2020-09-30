THERE has been a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the York area over the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England shows that there have been 37 new cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, the largest rise in a while, taking the total to 1,309.
There have been 67 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total in the area to 3,766.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there have been 44 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, which take the total for the area to 2,076.
There have been a total of 453,264 cases of the virus in the UK, an increase of 7,108 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
