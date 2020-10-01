KEEP your eyes peeled for this rather unusual hotair balloon which is set to grace the skies above York today.
Bloon, the UK's only inflatable and aerial marketing agency are bringing their giant grenade hot air balloon for a flight across the city today (October 1).
The balloon is a giant 100ft replica of the logo for sports nutrition brand Grenade.
Adam Faulkner from Bloon said: "We are flying this very special balloon all over the UK encouraging people to take photos and upload them to social media using #Grenade #YouGotThis. In return people can win a range of Grenade goodies.
"At a very difficult time for many Grenade want to spread some positivity and bit of fun around the UK and let everyone know that no matter how difficult things get they will get through.
"The balloon will be taking off from a secret location at around 5pm today."
