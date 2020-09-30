THERE has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 at a York nursery.
Tracey Brooks company director at Tiddlywinks in Osbaldwick has said that she has been have advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the nursery.
In a letter to parents she confirms that a member of staff has the virus and is self isolating and children and other adluts who have been in contact with them must now self isolate for 14 days.
She said: "If your child is well at the end of the 14 days period of self-isolation, then they can return to usual activities and nursery as normal.
"Other members of your household can continue normal activities provided your child does not develop symptoms within the 14 day self-isolation period."
