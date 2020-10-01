AN ENGLISH coaching inn in North Yorkshire has sold in a move which signals confidence in the growing popularity for staycations.

The Holly Hill Inn, in Richmond, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, sold for more than the asking price of £625,000 for the freehold.

The inn serves British and continental fayre along with local ales and lagers in its pub and restaurant space, which has retained traditional features, including open fires and exposed wooden ceiling beams.

The popular beer garden to the rear offers views of Richmond Castle, which dates back to 1070s, and was originally built to subdue the unruly North of England and is one of the best-preserved Norman fortresses in Britain.

The dog-friendly pub has four deluxe en-suite bedrooms in a separate building behind the property.

Having owned and operated the successful business for a number of years, the previous owner, Les Calvert decided to sell and retire from the sector.

He said David Cash, from Christie & Co, found a buyer at the start of this year.

"He worked hard to ensure the deal progressed at the earliest opportunity, despite the challenge of lockdown at around the time contracts were due to exchanged."

The business has been purchased by Trust Inns, a privately-owned pub company with a national portfolio of 350 venues. They have retained the business’ manageress and other staff and intend to run the inn in a similar manner, whilst also looking to grow the business.

David Cash, Associate Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The Holly Hill is a great example of a country pub with multiple income streams which have helped it to bounce back brilliantly since reopening after lockdown.

"We are currently seeing an increased demand from purchasers for hospitality businesses such as this, as many buyers look for an alternative lifestyle, whilst capitalising on the growing popularity for staycations. As company we have brokered the sales of more than 100 hospitality businesses nationwide since 1st April and expect to agree many more deals in the coming months.”