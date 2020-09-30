IT has now been almost 15 weeks since the last death related to Covid-19 was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further five deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 43 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,005.
Patients were aged between 43 and 98 years old. All except one, aged 72, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from August 22 to September 29 with the majority being on or after September 24.
Their families have been informed.