POLICE have arrested a wanted man from York, after launching a search appeal yesterday.
Oliver Richardson, 29, from the city, was wanted by North Yorkshire Police on suspicion of breaching a harassment order.
He is known to have connections in York and Leeds. Officers conducted several searches at locations to which Richardson has links, but were unable to locate him.
However, North Yorkshire Police officers have now arrested Mr Richardson.
They released this statement: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal find wanted York man, Oliver Richardson, who was wanted on suspicion of breaching a harassment order.
"We’re pleased to say he has now been located arrested."