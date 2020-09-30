In 1990 The United Nations unanimously declared October 1 - that is, tomorrow - as an International Day of Older People.

York Older People’s Assembly celebrates this day every year and incorporates it into the 50-plus festival.

Unfortunately, this year because of the coronavirus we are not holding a festival but are aiming to educate and inform people about the significant benefits that older people add to society.

The theme this year is - Pandemics: do they change how we address age and ageing?

There is no doubt that there have been significant changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the UK, some 25,000 older people died in care homes. The number of excess deaths in the UK is over 65,000 and 80 per cent of those are over 65 years of age.

One of the consequences of these deaths is that in many cases elderly couples have been split and one of them has been left to mourn the death of their partner.

In addition to normal grieving there have been the pressures of many people having to shield during the lockdown.

The lifestyle of many has been changed and the impact on individuals has increased isolation and feelings of loneliness while the lack of face to face communication has caused even more distress.

Grandparents have not been able to hug their grandchildren and in many cases, people haven’t seen their grandchildren or children for six months and this has brought extra pressure on people living on their own.

All of these are big issues and we will aim to discuss them in the coming weeks and months so that we can plan some actions to address them.

For International Day of Older People tomorrow we will be holding three Zoom meetings with the opportunity for discussion and debate from some of our partners. Please email the relevant address if you wish to join in.

These Zoom meetings are:

11am: Older People’s Peer Support Group

The aim of this meeting is to bring together grassroots peer support groups in the York area to share how they began and how they operate. The focus is on the resourcefulness of older people. Contact: Sue Lister, email sueann@curlew.totalserve.co.uk or call 01904 488870.

1pm – 2.15pm YOPA – Pandemics and Ageing

A panel of speakers will be talking about the Coronavirus and its impact on ageing, including service delivery by local charities. We will also be discussing online our choice covering some of the options to help communications. Contact: Jim Cannon, email yorkolderpeoplesassembly@outlook.com

3pm – 3.40pm Age Friendly York Citizen Group

A progress review of the Age Friendly York programme and the next steps that need to be taken. Contact Carl Wain, email Agefriendlyyork@york.gov.uk

In other news for older people...

About 3.5 million over 75-year olds now have to pay for their TV licence. The only exceptions are those on Pension Credits. It is estimated that more 1 million people are entitled to pension credits but do not claim it.

If you are uncertain, or need help to claim pension credit, then please contact Age UK York, Older Citizens Advocacy York, or CAB York. If in doubt email me at yopachair@outlook.com and we will try to help.

York Older People’s Assembly has now moved offices and we are based at SPARK:YORK, 17 -21 Piccadilly, YORK YO1 9PB.

There are many older people continuing to play a major role in UK life. Sir David Attenborough joined Instagram and in 24 hours attracted 2.4 million followers. His message on the need for action on the environment becomes more urgent every day.

Jim Cannon is Chair of the York Older People’s Assembly. You can contact him at yopachair@outlook.com