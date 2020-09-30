Police have issed an appeal after a man was found dead in York.
The body of Martin Hathaway, 69, was discovered at his home in Garden Street, York, yesterday (Tuesday).
North Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal on behalf of the Coroner's Office in a bid to trace his relatives.
The force tweeted: "Do you know Martin Hathaway or his family?
"Sadly, 69 year-old Martin Hathaway was found dead at home on Garden Street in York yesterday.
"The Coroner's Office have been unable to trace any family members and are appealing for your help to find them. We believe Mr Hathaway may have a brother."
If you have any information that could help please contact the Coroner’s Office at York on 01609 643123.
