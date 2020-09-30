A NORTH Yorkshire drinks producer has secured a new listing with Booths supermarket.

Raisthorpe Distillery's Yorkshire Tonics are being stocked in all 28 of Booths branches in the North of England.

Available in 500ml bottles, the tonics are produced in six flavours. The Apple and Elderflower was awarded 1-star at the Great Taste Awards this year, while the Pink Grapefruit was previously awarded 2-stars and the Citrus, Apple and Elderflower, Skinny and Premium tonics all have accredited vegan status.

The tonic is also available in popular Strawberry and Pomegranate flavour.

Raisthorpe, based on the Yorkshire Wolds, launched its range of tonics two years ago in response to consumer demand for premium flavoured tonics.

It has seen online sales increase substantially during the coronavirus pandemic. The tonics are also widely stocked in farm shops, delis and independent retailers.

Operations director Oliver Medforth said: “We are delighted to be stocked on Booths shelves which also has a strong focus on local sourcing as well as innovation.

"The listing enables us to reach a discerning wider customer base with our premium product. Christmas will be different for all of us this year and our mixers are perfect for consumers to enjoy with friends and family at home.”

Raisthorpe Distillery’s spirits and Yorkshire Tonics are also available from a new shop at the York Designer Outlet shopping centre.

Raisthorpe is a family business, launched more than 10 years ago by Julia Medforth at the family farm in Thixendale.

The company also produces a range of award-winning gin liqueurs, vodkas and dry gin from its own still on the farm on the Yorkshire Wolds.