The people who try to use The Groves as a shortcut are certainly persistent. After closure signs went up nearly four weeks ago we still have vehicles of all shapes and sizes trying to negotiate the streets. They are usually in little groups: I presume one tries his luck and the others follow like sheep.
I expected it to take a month to work effectively. Motorists in York are very tenacious - or should that be ‘stupid’? The Groves was never used by the emergency services (unless the emergency was in the area) because of the amount of traffic.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate
