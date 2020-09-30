POLICE have confirmed that a man died in a crash in the Malton area yesterday (Tuesday).
It happened at around 5.15pm, when a black MGB and a silver Mitsubishi Outlander travelling in opposite directions, collided on the unclassified road between Back Lane and Scarlet Balk Lane, close to Settrington, North Yorkshire Police said.
The driver of the MGB, a man in his 20s from the Malton area, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said, while the driver of the Mitsubishi was airlifted to hospital but later discharged.
It is appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the crash or saw the incident happen, including anyone with any dash-cam footage of the vehicles or the collision, to get in touch.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email Julie.Brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote incident number 12200171579 when passing on information.
