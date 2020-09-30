A FORMER rugby league ‘legend’, who grew up in York, has sadly passed away aged 75.

Raymond Batten, also known as Ray, passed away on his 75th birthday on September 23 after a brave battle with Alzheimers.

Ray was born in York in 1945 and grew up in the Tang Hall area, representing Heworth ARLFC in rugby league.

He signed a professional contract with Leeds in 1963, featuring in over 400 games for them over a 13 year period. Ray won numerous honours with the club including the Challenge Cup, the County Cup and the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy. He features in the club’s Hall of Fame.

A testimonial match was held at Leeds in honour of Ray in 1974.

Ray also played on the international stage, as he was selected to represent England in 1968. He went on to play for his country three times.

As well as this, he also represented Great Britain, playing against Australia in 1973, winning the match 21-12.

During his playing career, Ray played in second-row and as a loose forward.

After his retirement, Ray went on to coach Wakefield Trinity in the 1980s, narrowly missing out on winning the First Division.

Ray was also the great-grandson of Billy Batten, one of the inaugural inductees of the Rugby Football League Hall of Fame in 1988.

Alongside his participation in rugby league, Ray was also a keen golfer. He won the Pro Am competition at Fulford Golf Club in 1991, which he always said he was very proud of.

He was also a director at the old York rugby league club that played in Clarence Street.

Ray’s son, Craig Batten, said: “Our dad was very well liked and never had a bad word to say about anybody.

“If anyone was having any problems, he was always on hand to offer his support.

“He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and friends.”

Ray’s funeral will be held at York Crematorium on Friday at 9.40am. However, there is a limit of 18 people due to Covid-19 restrictions set in place by the Government. Therefore, only family will be allowed inside.

The wake will be held at Fulford Golf Club and is invite only.

Ray was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather to his family.