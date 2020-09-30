HALLOWEEN is just a month away - and from this weekend you can pick your own pumpkin in preparation.
Spilmans pick your own Pumpkin Farm, near Thirsk in North Yorkshire, will open on Saturday (October 3) with a harvest of 40,000 pumpkins to choose from.
A farm spokesperson said: "Our pumpkin patch is located on the middle of our family-run farm. Enjoy picking pumpkins in the fresh air, with plenty of space to keep safe.
"Due to Covid-19 entry onto our farm this pumpkin season is through pre-booking only."
The farm is open from 8am-5pm from Saturday, with last entry to the field at 3pm.
Contactless payments are preferred.
Visitors are asked follow signs directing you to the fields and to wash your hands before entry.
They should also keep a minimum of three rows between the next group of pickers. For more details, visit: www.spilmans.co.uk