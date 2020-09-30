FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a woman after she became stuck - inside a tumble dryer.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the woman was released uninjured from the equipment in the incident, which happened in Beresford Avenue, Hull, last night, adding: "Advice given."
A spokeswoman told The Press that the tumble dryer was not in a launderette but a private residence, and there was no information available as to how large it was or how the woman got inside it.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment