It is obvious that the crowds gathering in York last Saturday were there to tell the Government that a 10pm curfew is far from a good idea.
Would they not have been safer inside a pub or restaurant sitting at separate tables?
Julian Sturdy is right to support the cross party amendment giving Parliament the right to vote on Government restrictions. It is true that rapid decisions can be necessary in times like these, but a wider discussion might sometimes be important.
Jean Frost, Heworth
