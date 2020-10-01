Cruelty, unhappiness and despair: the UK today Ten years of Tory austerity and counting.
The NHS still severely underfunded, benefits cut back, ill claimants denied funds, the indignity of foodbanks, pensions ripped away from wannabe pensioners.
All around there is cruelty, unhappiness, despair, unkindness, hunger, homelessness, evictions, pain and suffering...and that is just in the UK! Around the world children are being bombed, maimed, murdered, starved, lacking sanitation, clean water and healthcare with 65 million refugees.
Covid has exposed a shaky capitalist system that relies on state intervention from tax breaks, grants, loans and employment schemes to give the young work in competition to those who once could have taken retirement.
We need a new age of enlightenment that empowers the individual rather than silly furlough schemes. A new start not a government kickstart. One that pays everyone a universal basic income and provides universal basic services giving hope and dignity for all. Give people the means and let them live their own lives without being instructed how to by self indulgent politicians.
Tom Scaife, Manor Drive, York
