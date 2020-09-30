A supermarket chain with stores in York and North Yorkshire is creating more than 1,000 permanent jobs to fulfil orders for its online services.
Morrisons is recruiting staff to help pick and pack customer orders from more than 50 stores, covering most major cities and many towns.
Customers are looking for different ways to access grocery home deliveries and Morrisons on Amazon (an Amazon.co.uk service) and the Morrisons Store on Amazon Prime Now (accessible via the Prime Now site and app) provide Prime members with a way of getting free-of-charge same-day grocery delivery.
Orders are placed on Amazon, before being picked in store by Morrisons employees and packed in a dedicated area. From there, the shopping is collected by Amazon Flex Delivery Partners and delivered to the customer within a two-hour delivery window on the same day.
The ‘Customer Assistant - Pick and Pack’ roles are available in more than 50 stores across the country. Successful candidates will work as part of a delivery team in stores, ensuring that orders are picked and packed correctly and customer service standards are maintained.
Hannah Horsfall, head of Amazon at Morrisons, said: “At Morrisons, we’re doing everything we can to ensure everyone can order our great value food and have it delivered to their doorstep. We’re looking for team players, with good customer service skills that can play their full part in helping to feed the nation.”