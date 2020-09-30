A TWO-PIECE band from York are set to release their first cassette together in November, with their debut single release coming next month.
Kimber, a duo from York made up of two friends, have spent the last decade working through different projects and guises before finding home in their upcoming band.
The pair have gained comparisons to the likes of Mount Kimbie and LCD Soundsystem, who they have said they take inspiration from during their musical careers.
Kimber also draw inspiration from the alternative and experimental to post punk and new-wave, writing with production at the heart of their music.
This autumn will see the start of their newest musical adventure, where 15 years of friendship has allowed them to explore and experiment in order to find the truest reflection of their band, which they feel they have now put together.
Their debut single, titled ‘Like Shadows On The Wall’, will be released on October 16.
The follow-up single ‘Think I Know The Answer’, plus a two-track cassette featuring both singles, is set for release through the Safe Suburban Home Records brand later in the year on November 6.