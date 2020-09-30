AN EAST Yorkshire transport charity has resumed all of its services which had been affected by the lockdown earlier in the year.
Beverley Community Lift, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, has been trialling a programme of excursions and has brought back its weekly shopping trips for customers in Beverley, Cottingham, the Market Weighton area, Pocklington and Stamford Bridge. Both services are operating on reduced capacity levels, in line with Government safety guidelines, and extra shopping trips are being laid on to cope with the demand.
A schedule of autumn outings will start in October and bookings are already looking healthy. They include trips to garden centres, York and for pub meals.
Volunteers continue to drive service users to medical appointments at GP and dental surgeries and to hospitals across East Yorkshire.
BCL’s charity shop, at Sow Hill Road in Beverley, has been overwhelmed by public donations since the lockdown and is currently open for reduced hours (10am to 3pm) while shop staff deal with processing stock levels. The shop has been extremely well supported with donations, but people are urged to check with the shop directly before taking donations as storage is limited and items are required to be quarantined for 72 hours before being sorted. The shop can be contacted on 01482 872141.