A YOUNG boy from York has completed a 80-mile cycling challenge in aid of The SNAPPY Trust in the city.

Joshua Wilson, 7, completed the trek last week, during which he cycled 80 miles over six weeks.

The youngster, from Clifton, chose to support the trust as he wanted to help those in need.

Describing his challenge on his JustGiving donation page, Joshua said: “I chose SNAPPY because I want to help people with disabilities, and they do that in a really great way.

“The money raised will go towards buying toys for the kids at SNAPPY, mainly giant Lego, because I love Lego.”

Joshua, who attends Burton Green Primary School, cycled various routes around the city along his fundraising journey. He has also cycled with his dad, Andrew, around the Brighouse area.

Anne Stamp, service manager at The SNAPPY Trust, said: “Joshua finished his challenge on Millennium Bridge with Snappy Croc and some of the staff and children cheering him on.

“He is an adorable little chap and has suffered falls, weather and fatigue to get this finished.

“He has done so well. Please give him some support if you can.”

Joshua and his family set a donation target of £500, which he has smashed, more than doubling that amount as his total stands at £1,071, with donations from almost 70 supporters.

Joshua’s mum, Kayleigh Cudine, said: “I’m so proud of him. It’s great that a child so young has the determination to support others.”

This was Joshua’s second fundraiser of the year, as he raised £125 during a bake sale earlier in the year, to support animals caught in the Australian bush fires.

Joshua’s donation page remains open and can be accessed online at: https://bit.ly/3n3Rr77

The SNAPPY Trust is registered charity, working with children and young people with wide ranging disabilities.

They work to develop confidence, independence, and social skills but mostly, to give children the opportunity to enjoy new experiences, have fun and make friends.