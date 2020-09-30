A WALK in coronavirus testing centre is to open at the University of York.
An email sent to students, published on the university's website, says the new test site will open in a segregated and managed area in the Wentworth Way car park.
And it adds that the facility will open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, on an appointment-only basis from October 1 (tomorrow).
The email says the site "is part of the Government’s UK-wide drive to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities".
Tests can be booked using the NHS COVID-19 App, the nhs.uk/coronavirus website or by telephoning 119.