Did anyone else spot this weird cloud formation over York last night?
Maria Pickard of The Press Camera Club captured this photo.
"We think it looks like a fork!" she said.
Fellow Camera Club member Richard Smith thought it might have been caused by f15 fighter jets at high altitude. "Funny thing is we didn't hear any," Maria replied.
And if it was caused by f15s, why the forked tail?
Does anyone know what might have caused the cloud?
