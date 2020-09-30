TSB is set to close 164 branches and reduce its headcount by around 900 people.

The bank has branches in Parliament Street, York, Wheelgate in Malton and Oxford Street in Harrogate but did not say this morning which branches nationwide were at risk.

A spokesman said there was a need to ensure staff were informed but the locations of branches set for closure would be made public this afternoon.

The bank said it was following customers' lead in shifting to digital banking and it expected most of the 900 redundancies to be voluntary but did not rule out forcing staff out.

TSB said its branch network would be the seventh biggest in the UK after the closures reduce it by a third and added that more than nine in ten customers will have less than 20 minutes travel to a branch.

Chief executive Debbie Crosbie said: "Closing any of our branches is never an easy decision but our customers are banking differently - with a marked shift to digital banking.

"We are reshaping our business to transform the customer experience and set us up for the future.

"This means having the right balance between branches on the high street and our digital platforms, enabling us to offer the very best experience for our personal and business customers across the UK.

"We remain committed to our branch network and will retain one of the largest in the UK."

Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: "Unite has urged the bank to rethink these plans and protect these much-needed jobs during the current health pandemic.

"Not only do these staff deserve more from their employer after showing the utmost loyalty to TSB, customers will be deeply hit by these branch closures.

"Unite has argued for some time that the financial services industry has a social responsibility not to walk away from its local customers, who continue to need access to banking in bank branches."